Baseball: Angels to keep Ohtani and make playoff push: report

The Los Angeles Angels have decided not to trade Shohei Ohtani, Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday, and took a small step toward getting their two-way superstar into his first MLB playoffs with the acquisition of two pitchers.

Ohtani has spoken openly about his frustration at not reaching the postseason in his first five MLB seasons, and is expected to attract the biggest contract in baseball history when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

The American League’s 2018 rookie of the year and 2021 Most Valuable Player, Ohtani is the clear favorite for this year’s AL MVP Award.

