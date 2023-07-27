Baseball: Kikuchi pitches Blue Jays past Dodgers for 8th win

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese lefty Yusei Kikuchi mastered the Los Angeles Dodgers over six innings to earn an MLB career-high eighth victory in the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 win Wednesday. Kikuchi (8-3) struck out eight, walked two and hit one while allowing seven hits and one run at Dodger Stadium, where he pitched out of early trouble. The Dodgers put two on with no outs in the first and loaded the bases with two outs in the second. Both times, Kikuchi reached back for big strikeouts to put out the fires. "I had good arm action and was able to pitch right at the top of the zone," he said. "Because that raised their...