Football: Marinos midfielder Fujita set for Sint-Truiden move

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama F Marinos midfielder Joel Chima Fujita is joining Belgian outfit Sint-Truiden pending a successful medical, the J-League first-division club said Thursday.

The 21-year-old has been a mainstay for Japan’s under-22 side, aiming to qualify for next summer’s Paris Olympics. He also played for the Samurai Blue senior side at last summer’s East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship.

“It’s an important period for us with the (J1) title race and the Asian Champions League starting, but I’ve decided on the move,” Fujita said on the Marinos website.

Fujita, whose father is from Nigeria, ca...