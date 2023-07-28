Baseball: Ohtani throws 1-hit shutout after Angels decide to keep him

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani threw the first complete-game shutout of his major league career Thursday, allowing just one hit in the Los Angeles Angels’ 6-0 win over the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

His dominant performance at Comerica Park came after Angels general manager Perry Minasian confirmed earlier in the day that the team would not trade the two-way star this summer.

Ohtani (9-5) was perfect until Kerry Carpenter lined a single to center leading off the fifth inning for the Tigers. The right-hander walked three and struck out eight in a 111-pitch outing.

At the plate, Ohtani went hitl...