Football: Musiala seeking Germany uplift in Sept. Japan rematch

Star Germany attacker Jamal Musiala is hopeful his struggling national side can get back on course by avenging their loss to Japan at the Qatar World Cup when they meet again later this year.

The 20-year-old dribbling sensation, currently touring Japan with Bayern Munich, says winning the Sept. 9 friendly in Wolfsburg is important for Germany as they prepare to host Euro 2024.

“(The World Cup loss) definitely hurt a bit,” Musiala told Japanese media recently. “I know (Daichi) Kamada from Frankfurt, who I like very much as a player, but I think the whole (Japan) team put on a great performance ...