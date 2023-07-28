Transport ministry inspects Bigmotor offices over alleged fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s transport ministry on Friday conducted an on-site inspection of Bigmotor Co.'s offices across the country amid allegations that the used car dealership chain charged excessive repair fees after intentionally damaging cars and made fraudulent insurance claims.

Officials of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism are investigating 34 locations based on the road transport vehicle law, which prohibits companies from demanding payments for repairs that are not requested by customers.

The inspections came after the ministry conducted a hearing with company President Shinj...