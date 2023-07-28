N. Korea’s Kim attends military parade featuring new drones

Newsfrom Japan

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a military parade Thursday night in Pyongyang featuring a display of the country’s latest drone technology, with Russian and Chinese delegations attending the event held to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, state-run media said.

Kim did not make a speech at the parade, which included flyovers of the new spy and attack drones and displays of Hwasong-17 and Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missiles, the official Korean Central News Agency said Friday.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Li Hongzhong, a member of the Chines...