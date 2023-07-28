Japan to expand Russia automobile export ban in line with G-7 peers

Newsfrom Japan

Japan decided Friday to expand a ban on vehicle exports to Russia from Aug. 9 to encompass used cars in line with sanctions by the Group of Seven nations amid Moscow’s war against Ukraine.

Japan already prohibited shipments to Russia of new premium vehicles worth more than 6 million yen ($43,000) beginning in April last year, and the latest measure will additionally cover new and used gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles exceeding 1,900 cc in engine capacity, electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as tires for large vehicles.

Japanese cars are in high demand in Russia and the expanded ban is l...