Tokyo markets see volatile day after BOJ tweaks ultraeasy policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo’s financial markets saw a volatile day Friday as investors digested the Bank of Japan’s decision to tweak its ultraloose monetary policy by allowing long-term yields to be more flexible.

The Nikkei index ended modestly lower after briefly plunging over 2 percent, while the U.S. dollar briefly sank to near the 138 yen line after climbing to as high as around the 141 yen line.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average finished down 131.93 points, or 0.40 percent, from Thursday at 32,759.23. The broader Topix index finished 4.53 points, or 0.20 percent, lower at 2,290.61.

Decliners were led by ele...