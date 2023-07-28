URGENT: BOJ to curb excessive upward pressure on yields: governor

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Friday the central bank will curb excessive upward pressure on 10-year government bond yields while closely monitoring how fast they move and how much they go above the 0.5 percent cap. Speaking at a press conference, Ueda said he does not expect the yield to rise as high as 1.0 percent, after the bank's Policy Board decided to make its yield curve control program more flexible, effectively watering down the 0.5 percent ceiling.