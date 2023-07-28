Football: FC Tokyo forward Tagawa to join Hearts in Scotland

Newsfrom Japan

FC Tokyo's Japanese forward Kyosuke Tagawa is joining Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Premiership in a full transfer, the J-League top-division side announced Friday. The 24-year-old had just returned to Tokyo following his 18-month loan spell at Santa Clara, who were relegated from the Portuguese top division this past season. "I could not give up on my dream of taking on challenges overseas before making this decision," Tagawa said on FC Tokyo's website. He will join fellow Japanese forward Yutaro Oda at Hearts.