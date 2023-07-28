Japanese rice imports delayed at Chinese customs amid Fukushima row

Newsfrom Japan

Rice imports from Japan are among food and beverage items facing delays at Chinese customs after authorities announced blanket radiation testing for seafood imports from the country, sources familiar with the bilateral relationship said Friday.

The Japanese government is considering expressing its opposition to the prolonged Chinese customs procedures and asking Beijing to explain why the measures have been introduced, the sources said.

Imports of rice, as well as other food and beverage items, have been held up after China started blanket radiation testing on seafood imports from Japan earlie...