Football: Kagawa nets winner as Cerezo edge PSG 3-2 in friendly

Shinji Kagawa struck the winner as J-League top-division side Cerezo Osaka claimed a 3-2 comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain in an international club friendly Friday.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United attacker received the ball on the edge of the box before curling into the top right corner in the 79th minute at Yanmar Stadium in Osaka, beating the French champions who kept their Brazilian star Neymar on the bench.

PSG, who left Kylian Mbappe out of their preseason tour to Japan, led in the 17th minute when Warren Zaire-Emery’s cross from the left was tapped home in the ...