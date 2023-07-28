Baseball: Tigers stop Carp’s win streak at 10 games, retake CL lead

Newsfrom Japan

Shota Morishita went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and rookie Shoki Murakami threw seven solid innings as the Hanshin Tigers beat the Hiroshima Carp 7-2 on Friday.

The Tigers regained the Central League lead from the Carp, who had their winning streak snapped at 10 games. Morishita singled in the game’s opening run in the first inning and keyed a four-run sixth with a two-run single at Koshien Stadium.

The Tigers went ahead 3-2 in the third when Carp right fielder Takayoshi Noma botched a ground-ball base hit to him, allowing two runners to score.

Murakami (7-5) held the Carp to two runs while strik...