Football: More players overseas give Japan captain Kumagai new hope

Counting a record-high nine squad members playing club football overseas, Japan captain Saki Kumagai believes their experience will have a positive impact beyond the ongoing World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Nadeshiko Japan had four overseas-based players when they won the 2011 World Cup in Germany. The number rose to six in 2015 and was down to two in 2019 before it jumped for this year’s tournament.

Kumagai moved to Frankfurt after the 2011 World Cup and joined Lyon in 2013, winning the Champions League five straight times at the renowned French side, where she honed her skills week in...