Baseball: Ohtani homers in Angels loss

Newsfrom Japan

A day after his historic doubleheader feat of a shutout and two home runs, Shohei Ohtani hit his MLB-leading 39th homer but could not prevent his Los Angeles Angels from falling 4-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Ohtani put the Angels in front at Rogers Centre with a first-inning home run, going deep in three consecutive plate appearances for the first time. He went 2-for-4 but was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning. The Angels said his exit was due to cramps in both legs.

Lucas Giolito (6-7), who was acquired in a Thursday trade just hours after the team decided it would not t...