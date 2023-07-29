Tennis: Nishikori loses to world No. 9 Fritz in Atlanta Open q’finals

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s Kei Nishikori lost 6-4, 6-2 against world No. 9 Taylor Fritz of the United States in the Atlanta Open quarterfinals Friday as he exited his first ATP Tour tournament since October 2021.

Fritz served up seven aces, compared to Nishikori’s one. A former world No. 4 currently ranked 439th, Nishikori made eight unforced errors, helping Fritz wrap things up in 1 hour, 13 minutes.

“I could not get points at all with my returns,” Nishikori said. “I wouldn’t go as far as saying I got whipped, but it feels like I was beaten quite badly. There were tough spells one after another.”

Fritz had the ...