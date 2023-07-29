S. Korea first country to submit plan for pavilion at 2025 Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea has become the first foreign country to submit a basic plan for building its own pavilion at the 2025 World Exposition in western Japan, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday, amid concerns about the slow progress being made by overseas participants concerning preparations for the event. It is expected some 50 countries will build their own pavilions for the expo, to be held in Osaka, but the city had not received a basic design plan from any participating country, a requirement before seeking construction permission, until it received South Korea's on Friday. The ability...