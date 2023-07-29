Baseball: Wakatsuki's bat helps Buffaloes squeak past Fighters

Newsfrom Japan

Catcher Kenya Wakatsuki doubled in the first run and scored another as the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes held on to an early lead to beat the Nippon Ham Fighters 4-3 Saturday and snap a three-game losing streak. With two on and no outs in the second at Es Con Field Hokkaido, Wakatsuki doubled off right-hander Hiromi Ito (5-6) to spark a three-run inning. With that lead trimmed to a run in the third, Wakatsuki drew a two-out walk to load the bases before Ito walked in a run to make it 4-2. "I've been lucky this month, with the balls I've hit finding holes," Wakatsuki said. The Fighters ...