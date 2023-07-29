U.S. to help Australia develop guided missile systems by 2025

Newsfrom Japan

The United States said Saturday it will help Australia produce guided multiple-launch rocket systems by 2025, with the two countries stepping up cooperation in the face of China's growing influence over Pacific Island nations. The commitment is among "several mutually beneficial initiatives" that the Pentagon is pursuing with Australia's defense industry, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a press conference following bilateral security talks in Brisbane. The United States is also "racing to accelerate Australia's access to priority munitions through a streamlined acquisition process," h...