Football: Bayern Munich beat J-League’s Kawasaki 1-0 on Stanisic goal

German champions Bayern Munich claimed a 1-0 win against J-League side Kawasaki Frontale in an energetic international club football friendly Saturday at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

Croatia international Josip Stanisic’s 57th-minute goal proved the difference between two attacking sides looking to play on the front foot at the Tokyo Olympic Games venue.

Winners of four J1 titles in the past six seasons, Kawasaki started brightly against the Bundesliga powerhouse, who opened their preseason summer tour of Japan with a 2-1 loss to English Premier League champions Manchester City at the same venue ...