Baseball: Darvish fans 9 as Padres shut out Rangers

Sports

Yu Darvish came back from a rocky start to strike out nine over six innings and earn his eighth win for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Texas Rangers 4-0 Saturday. Darvish (8-7), bouncing back from a disastrous start five days earlier, allowed three hits and two walks at San Diego's Petco Park. "I pitched well overall," Darvish said. "My two-seamer had good movement and I had good grips on my four-seamer." After allowing seven runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, Darvish said his turnaround was down to being in better physical condition this time out. Still, he opened poorly again...
Kyodo News

