Baseball: Darvish fans 9 as Padres shut out Rangers

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish came back from a rocky start to strike out nine over six innings and earn his eighth win for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Texas Rangers 4-0 Saturday. Darvish (8-7), bouncing back from a disastrous start five days earlier, allowed three hits and two walks at San Diego's Petco Park. "I pitched well overall," Darvish said. "My two-seamer had good movement and I had good grips on my four-seamer." After allowing seven runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, Darvish said his turnaround was down to being in better physical condition this time out. Still, he opened poorly again...