Football: Nadeshiko Japan expect tough World Cup clash with Spain

Newsfrom Japan

Nadeshiko Japan players and coaching staff made final preparations Sunday on the eve of their showdown with Spain to decide the Women's World Cup Group C winners. World No. 11 Japan and No. 6 Spain have already booked their tickets to the round of 16 with two wins from two, but Sunday's match at Wellington Regional Stadium will determine each team's path through the knockout stage. Trailing Spain on goal difference, Japan must beat Jorge Vilda's side to finish on top of the group and face the second-place team from Group A in the last 16. Japan captain Saki Kumagai and teammates practiced pass...