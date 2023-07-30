Baseball: Hawks’ Shuto comes off bench to defeat Marines

Newsfrom Japan

Ukyo Shuto came off the bench to replace an injured star and ended up being the star of the game as the SoftBank Hawks overcame a three-run deficit and beat the Lotte Marines 6-5 on Shuto’s 11th-inning RBI single Sunday.

Shuto replaced Kensuke Kondo after he was hurt making a sixth-inning throw in the outfield at Fukuoka’s PayPay Dome. With SoftBank trailing 5-3 in the eighth, Shuto singled and scored as the hosts tied it and the game went to extra innings.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the 11th, Shuto singled in the winning run off Lotte and former Boston Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Saw...