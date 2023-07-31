Tokyo stocks open higher on weak yen after BOJ policy tweak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, lifted by export-related issues on the relative weakness of the yen after the Bank of Japan decided to tweak its ultraloose monetary policy last week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 343.12 points, or 1.05 percent, from Friday to 33,102.35. The broader Topix index was up 27.54 points, or 1.20 percent, at 2,318.15.

Gainers included electric power and gas, transportation equipment and wholesale trade shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 140.73-76 yen compared with 141.13-23 yen in New York and 139.75-78 yen in T...