URGENT: BOJ conducts special bond-buying operation, 1st since Feb. 22

The Bank of Japan on Monday announced a special open market operation to buy 300 billion yen ($2 billion) worth of Japanese government bonds, the first such purchase since Feb. 22, as long-term yields jumped.

The move came as the benchmark yield on 10-year bonds surged to a nine-year high above 0.6 percent at one stage on Monday following the central bank’s decision last week to allow it to rise past the 0.5 percent cap.

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Bank of Japan