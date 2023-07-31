Baseball: Maeda suffers 6th loss as Royals edge Twins

Newsfrom Japan

Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda allowed two runs in five innings of work in a 2-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, the team’s fifth straight defeat.

Maeda (2-6) struck out seven while walking two and giving up four hits, including a second-inning solo home run to Freddy Fermin, at Kauffman Stadium.

After the Twins’ Matt Wallner homered to tie the game at a run apiece in the top of the third, Maikel Garcia doubled in the go-ahead run in the bottom half off Maeda.

“I gave up two runs, but I think I was able to be persistent with my pitches,” the 35-year-old right-hander said.

On Fer...