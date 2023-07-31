Tokyo stocks rebound on weak yen, yield rises after BOJ policy change

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Monday, with a weak yen lifting export-related shares, while long-term government bond yields hit a nine-year high after the Bank of Japan decided to tweak its ultraloose monetary policy last week.

The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds at one point climbed to 0.605 percent, the highest level since June 2014, after the BOJ said Friday it will allow the long-term yield to rise above its 0.5 percent cap toward 1.0 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 412.99 points, or 1.26 percent, from Friday at 33,172.22. The broader Topix index finished 31.95 poi...