Basketball: Suns’ Watanabe talks hoops with Slam Dunk manga creator

Following an offseason move to the Phoenix Suns, set to be his fourth NBA team in six seasons, forward Yuta Watanabe is preparing to lead co-host Japan at the FIBA Basketball World Cup tipping off Aug. 25.

The sharp-shooting 28-year-old swingman recently sat down with Takehiko Inoue, creator of the iconic basketball manga series Slam Dunk, to talk about the comic, his NBA career, and the upcoming World Cup.

First published in 1990, Slam Dunk is one of Japan’s most beloved manga series, spawning multiple animated adaptations including the hit movie The First Slam Dunk, released last December.

