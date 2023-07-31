Football: Japan’s 2011 World Cup winners laud victory over Spain
Newsfrom JapanSports
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Members of Japan’s 2011 Women’s World Cup-winning side were buoyed by the current national team’s clinical 4-0 win over Spain on Monday, which saw them clinch top spot in Group C with a maximum nine points and no goals conceded.
By downing the sixth-ranked Europeans in Wellington, world No. 11 Nadeshiko Japan ensured they will stay in the New Zealand capital for Saturday’s last-16 match against Norway.
After watching the match together with her 2011 teammates in Tokyo, veteran forward Nahomi Kawasumi, who joined WE League side Albirex Niigata this summer from NJ/NY Gotham FC in the United Stat...