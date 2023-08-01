Tokyo stocks open slightly higher on Wall St. gains, earnings weigh

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, but advances were limited ahead of the release of a slew of domestic earnings reports later in the day.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 74.73 points, or 0.23 percent, from Monday to 33,246.95. The broader Topix index was up 1.71 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,324.27.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and pharmaceutical issues.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 142.31-34 yen compared with 142.22-32 yen in New York and...