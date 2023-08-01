Football: Indonesia icon Zahra vows to make impact in Japan WE League

Newsfrom Japan

Indonesian star Zahra Muzdalifah is set to become the first footballer from the Southeast Asian nation to play in the WE League, Japan’s top-flight women’s club competition.

Cerezo Osaka have signed the 22-year-old striker from England’s South Shields ahead of their entry into the professional league from the 2023-24 season. By adding the high-profile player, who has more than 900,000 followers on her Instagram account, they hope to increase their recognition in Asia.

“In my opinion, I have power, I have strength, I am aggressive and I think I can use that for this team and can win the game,” ...