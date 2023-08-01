Tokyo stocks rise in morning on Wall St. gains, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, with the yen’s depreciation against the U.S. dollar supporting exporter issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 246.31 points, or 0.74 percent, from Monday to 33,418.53. The broader Topix index was up 14.49 points, or 0.62 percent, at 2,337.05.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, marine transportation, and iron and steel issues.