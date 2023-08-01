URGENT: Toyota net profit rises 78% to record 1.31 tril. yen in April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday its net profit in the three months ended June rose 78.0 percent from a year ago to a record 1.31 trillion yen ($9.2 billion), helped by the yen’s weakness and robust vehicle sales.

It also posted record sales of 10.5 trillion yen, up 24.2 percent. Its operating profit jumped 93.7 percent to 1.12 trillion yen.

The company kept its full-year earnings forecast unchanged. Its net profit for the year ending March next year is projected to rise 5.2 percent to 2.58 trillion yen while sales are estimated to reach 38 trillion yen, up 2.3 percent.