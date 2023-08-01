Baseball: Ohtani AL player of week for 3rd time this season

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was named the American League Player of the Week for the third time this season, Major League Baseball said Monday.

The week starting July 24 featured an epic doubleheader Thursday against the Detroit Tigers in which Ohtani threw his first MLB complete game in the opener, a one-hit shutout, before homering twice in the second game.

The 29-year-old became the first MLB player ever with a home run in one game and a shutout in the other in a doubleheader, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Otani batted .300 with three home runs and four RBIs during...