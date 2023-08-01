URGENT: Tokyo’s Topix index hits 33-yr high on weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo’s Topix index ended Tuesday at its highest level in around 33 years and the Nikkei at a fresh one-month high as stocks were lifted by the yen’s depreciation against the U.S. dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 304.36 points, or 0.92 percent, from Monday at 33,476.58, its highest finish since July 3.

The broader Topix index finished 14.80 points, or 0.64 percent, higher at 2,337.36, its highest close since July 1990.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, marine transportation and transportation equipment issues.