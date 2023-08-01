Okinawa braces for powerful typhoon, flights canceled

Newsfrom Japan

Okinawa on Tuesday braced for a powerful and large typhoon, expected to reach Japan’s southern island prefecture the following day, forcing the cancellation of all flights from the capital as the weather agency warned of strong winds and storm tides.

The city office in the Okinawan prefectural capital of Naha also urged around 315,700 people to evacuate due to the approaching typhoon.

Typhoon Khanun has halted flights scheduled to depart from and arrive at Okinawa’s Naha Airport on Tuesday, according to the airport operator. Some airlines have decided to cancel their flights for Wednesday as w...