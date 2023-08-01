Seafood import controls in China vex Japan eateries, dealers

Newsfrom Japan

Fresh sashimi and sushi dishes made from seafood imports from Japan have vanished from Japanese restaurants in China after it introduced blanket radiation testing last month, leaving related businesses at a loss what to do. China's decision to keep imports of fresh seafood and other marine products from Japan at customs for up to one month before clearance has prompted some businesses in the country to seek alternative procurement sources. The testing measures are believed to have been adopted in order to apply pressure on Japan over its plan to begin releasing treated radioactive water from t...