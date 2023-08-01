Taiwan to donate timber to help rebuild castle in Japan’s Okinawa

Taiwan will donate five large pieces of timber to help rebuild a castle in Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture that burned down in 2019, the Foreign Ministry said.

The donation of the cypress for the reconstruction of Shuri Castle, part of a UNESCO World Heritage site, demonstrates the profound friendship between Taiwan and Japan, the ministry said while referring to Japan’s provision of coronavirus vaccines to the self-ruled territory at the height of the pandemic.

In Taiwan, the export of timber is regulated for the purpose of environmental protection but special permission was granted for five trees...

Kyodo News

