Taiwan to donate timber to help rebuild castle in Japan’s Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan will donate five large pieces of timber to help rebuild a castle in Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture that burned down in 2019, the Foreign Ministry said.

The donation of the cypress for the reconstruction of Shuri Castle, part of a UNESCO World Heritage site, demonstrates the profound friendship between Taiwan and Japan, the ministry said while referring to Japan’s provision of coronavirus vaccines to the self-ruled territory at the height of the pandemic.

In Taiwan, the export of timber is regulated for the purpose of environmental protection but special permission was granted for five trees...