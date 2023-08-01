Baseball: Swallows rookie restarts career with gem against Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Taichi Yamano, pitching in Japan’s majors for the first time since his disastrous 2021 debut, threw seven sparkling innings to outpitch two-time Sawamura Award winner Tomoyuki Sugano in the Yakult Swallows’ 1-0 win Tuesday over the Yomiuri Giants.

Yamano (1-0) allowed four singles and a walk while striking out two at Tokyo Dome, where the Swallows broke the scoreless deadlock in the seventh inning, set up by Domingo Santana’s leadoff double.

Sugano (2-4), who has struggled to approach the standard he set when winning the Sawamura Award as Japan’s most impressive starting pitcher in 2017 and 20...