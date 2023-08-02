Tokyo stocks open lower on weak tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, dragged down by technology shares that tracked an overnight decline of U.S. counterparts.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 518.06 points, or 1.55 percent, from Tuesday to 32,958.52. The broader Topix index was down 26.29 points, or 1.12 percent, at 2,311.07.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners included securities house, insurance, and electric power and gas issues.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 142.95-98 yen compared with 143.29-39 yen in New York and 142.71-73 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quote...