Tennis: Nishikori out of Citi Open with left knee injury

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori has withdrawn from the Mubadala Citi DC Open due to a left knee injury, the ATP 500 event organizers said Tuesday. The 33-year-old, who had hip surgery in January 2022, returned to the ATP tour at the Atlanta Open last week for the first time since October 2021. He had his left knee taped from midway through the ATP 250 tournament and lost in the quarterfinals Friday against Taylor Fritz of the United States. "I was having knee pain left from last week and it got a little bit worse after (my) first match last week," Nishikori said on the Citi Open webs...