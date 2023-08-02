Baseball: Tsutsugo goes 2-for-4 in Staten Island debut

Newsfrom Japan

Former MLB player Yoshitomo Tsutsugo went 2-for-4 with one RBI in his Tuesday debut with the Staten Island FerryHawks in the independent Atlantic League.

The 31-year-old was released by the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express, in June. Tsutsugo attended spring training with Texas as a non-roster invitee and has not played in the majors this season, his fourth in the United States.

The former DeNA BayStars slugger has a .198 career batting average in MLB split between the Tampa Bay Rays, who first signed him, and the Pittsburgh Pirates, with 18 home runs over 182 games.