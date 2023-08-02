Locals warn Mt. Fuji-climbing visitors to take challenge seriously

Newsfrom Japan

An increase in the number of unprepared climbers on Mt. Fuji has become a headache for the Shizuoka prefectural government, which has been installing signs and creating multi-language videos to warn tourists to not take the hike lightly.

The move comes as the tallest peak in Japan, straddling Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures, reopened to an influx of visitors last month for a hiking season after the country lifted all COVID-19 restrictions and marked the 10th anniversary of Mt. Fuji’s registration as a World Heritage site in June.

The manager of an 8th station lodge deplored the reckless att...