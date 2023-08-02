Subaru to produce EVs in U.S. from 2027 to accelerate shift

Newsfrom Japan

Subaru Corp. said Wednesday it will start producing electric vehicles in the United States as early as 2027, as the Japanese carmaker accelerates its shift toward battery-driven vehicles under its new president.

“We have decided on production in the United States,” President Atsushi Osaki said at a press conference in Tokyo. “Considering the speed of the shift to EVs in the U.S., we thought it was about time.”

Osaki, who took the helm at the company in June, said it is still undecided on where production will take place, though joint production with a partner such as Toyota Motor Corp. remains...