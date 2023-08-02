Baseball: Lions shut out Hawks for 2nd straight game

Newsfrom Japan

Seibu Lions submarine right-hander Kaito Yoza kept the SoftBank Hawks scoreless for August with a two-hit shutout in his team’s 2-0 Pacific League victory Wednesday.

Yoza (2-2) did not walk a batter and needed just 102 pitches to go the distance at Seibu’s Belluna Dome just outside Tokyo, as the Lions blanked the Hawks for the second straight day.

Hawks right-hander Shuta Ishikawa (3-5) allowed two runs over 6-2/3 innings to take the tough loss.

“Spectacular pitching,” Lions manager Kazuo Matsui said. “He established a rhythm, changed speeds and completely prevented the opposing batters from g...