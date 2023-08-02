Basketball: Japan steals win from New Zealand

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japan’s men’s national basketball team, the Akatsuki Five, rode solid defense to a 79-72 come-from-behind win over New Zealand in their World Cup warm-up game Wednesday.

Keisei Tominaga led Japan with 13 points as four of coach Tom Hovasse’s team scored in double digits at Gunma Prefecture’s Open House Arena Ota.

Trailing 29-17 after the first quarter, Japan, ranked 36th in the world, began turning up the heat defensively on their 26th-ranked opponents, and finished with 25 points from turnovers to New Zealand’s seven.

“We weren’t very good at the start, but from the second quarter our defense...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Basketball