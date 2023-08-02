Basketball: Japan steals win from New Zealand

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s men’s national basketball team, the Akatsuki Five, rode solid defense to a 79-72 come-from-behind win over New Zealand in their World Cup warm-up game Wednesday.

Keisei Tominaga led Japan with 13 points as four of coach Tom Hovasse’s team scored in double digits at Gunma Prefecture’s Open House Arena Ota.

Trailing 29-17 after the first quarter, Japan, ranked 36th in the world, began turning up the heat defensively on their 26th-ranked opponents, and finished with 25 points from turnovers to New Zealand’s seven.

“We weren’t very good at the start, but from the second quarter our defense...