CORRECTED: Japan pledges more support to Ukraine during finance dialogue

Newsfrom Japan

Japan said Wednesday it is ready to provide additional housing, technical and other support to Ukraine, aiming to renew its commitment to helping rebuild the Eastern European nation ravaged by Russia’s war.

Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, made the remarks after meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko as the two nations launched a finance dialogue.

“Japan will continue to support Ukraine as needed,” Kanda told reporters, adding that Tokyo is ready to give additional assistance via a World Bank project aimed at repairing and rebuilding war-...