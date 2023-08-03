Baseball: Ohtani earns 2nd consecutive AL Player of the Month honor

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been named the American League’s Player of the Month for July, Major League Baseball said Wednesday, claiming the honor for the second consecutive month.

Ohtani won the monthly award for the fourth time in his career, having also been picked in June and July 2021. The 29-year-old was also named AL Player of the Week on Monday.

Over 23 games in July, Ohtani hit .282 with nine home runs and 14 RBIs. He also pitched 25-1/3 innings across four starts, going 2-2 with a 4.97 ERA and logging his first complete-game shutout in the majors.

Ohtani contin...