Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses, weak tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street and dragged down by technology shares.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 454.06 points, or 1.39 percent, from Wednesday to 32,253.63. The broader Topix index was down 27.92 points, or 1.21 percent, at 2,273.84.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners included nonferrous metals, glass and ceramic product, and mining issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 143.34-37 yen compared with 143.30-40 yen in New York and 142.63-65 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quoted...